Nashville Comedy Festival returns in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a hiatus because of the pandemic, the Nashville Comedy Festival will return in 2022.

The festival will happen April 18-22 across the city.

Kicking off what organizers dubbed the "funniest week in Nashville," the festival will start with a Zanies Comedy Club staple — New Material Monday, when a surprise lineup of comedians from Nashville and beyond test out their new material every week.

Local comedian and host of the 2022 Nashville Comedy Festival, Joshua Black, will present the Music City Roast Battle, during which participating comedians will trade insults, hoping to advance to the final round on April 20. The following day, Bert Kreischer will bring his brand of stand up to the Opry House, followed by two already-sold-out show at Ryman Auditorium on April 22. All three shows are a part of his just announced "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour."

Additionally on April 22, comedian Bill Burr will perform Bridgestone Arena during his "Slight Return Tour." Janeane Garofalo and Shane Gillis and friends will double team Zanies with back to back shows.

To wrap up the festival, enjoy Brunch of Laughs at Zanies and then catch Taylor Tomlinson at Ryman Auditorium on her first-ever theater tour, "Deal With It."

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at nashcomedyfest.com.