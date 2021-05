NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Comedy Festival will return to Music City on June 12.

Billboard’s first-ever “Comedian of the Year,” Sebastian Maniscalco, will kick off the festival at Ryman Auditorium.

He'll be followed by Tennessee-native and rising star Leanne Morgan on Sunday, June 13. Both comedians will celebrate their first time headlining the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale Friday.