Nashville community center collapse impacts neighborhood children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A partial collapse at West Park Community Center has left neighborhood residents shocked as they visit what remains of a structure that held countless memories for local families.

Erica Saldana noticed the unusual activity around the community center after the collapse.

"There's been a lot of traffic, people coming from their houses behind us, taking pictures and showing what's left," Saldana said.

For many visitors, a pile of memories now lies on the ground where the gym once stood.

Jamie Garcia grew up here and so did her mom.

"All my friends and me would always play here, come out here to eat sometimes," Garcia said."I just like here so much."

She even spent Halloween and Christmas there for candy and toys.

"We would get some presents for free. We would say our age and then we would get it and then we would always have like there was a big line right here and then there would be people right here so we could get candy," Garcia said.

But Garcia said she noticed problems before Saturday evening's collapse.

"I knew there was a crack in they said it was old and they said the crack would always spread but I never knew it was going to fall I always thought it would stay up till my sister grew up," Garcia said.

A Nashville Fire Department spokesperson said Metro Parks identified structural issues over a year ago. Metro Parks reports they fenced off the gym several months ago, though the front of the center remained open.

Metro Parks confirmed that the West Park Community Center building had been closed due to the structural issues. Officials are now assessing the extent of the damage and determining next steps for the facility.

Jamie hopes the center she loves will be rebuilt.

"I want this exact. I don't want another one. I like this one," Garcia said.

Did you have special memories at West Park Community Center? Share your stories and photos with us to help document the impact this space had on the community. You can email our reporter directly at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com to contribute to our ongoing coverage of this community landmark.

