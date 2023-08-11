Nashville community gathering to celebrate life of Room and the Inn founder Father Charles Strobel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville community is gathering to celebrate the life of Father Charles Strobel. The longtime Catholic priest was a servant leader who spent his life helping the homeless.

The service will be at First Horizon Park at 10 a.m. The family says they chose that location because Strobel loved baseball and was born and raised here in Germantown.

Strobe's work in ministry started in 1977 when he became the pastor of Holy Name Catholic Church. During his time there he noticed many homeless people visiting his parish, cold and hungry.

During his life he stated that they would sometimes sleep in their cars in the church parking lot. He would help them, and that's where the vision started for Room and the Inn: a mission to give those who need it a warm place to stay and whatever other resources they may need.

Strobel urged churches and synagogues to open their doors too so Nashville could have more winter emergency shelters. The idea grew into a city-wide program and currently more than 200 congregations open shelters from November to March every year with 7,000 volunteers who shelter nearly 1,500 people each winter. More than 30 Room In The Inn programs now operate across the country, offering emergency services, mental and physical health care services, education, employment support and permanent housing – to help people rebuild their lives.

His family says this is just a testament to his heart and his ability to see the good in others.

"He would tell people on a regular basis. Every single day you heard this. Do you believe in the goodness that you have," said Rachel Hester, the Executive Director for Room at the Inn.

The gates open at 9 a.m. at First Horizon Park. Service starts at 10 a.m. The family says flowers are a great gift, but Strobel would want you to consider a contribution to the Charles Strobel Housing Fund to continue to provide more affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Strobel was 80 years old and passed away from complications from Parkinson's disease.