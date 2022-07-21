Watch Now
Nashville community group preparing hygiene kits for students who experience homelessness

Community Resource Center
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 23:12:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — This weekend the Community Resource Center will start putting together kits for Nashville students who experience homelessness.

Kits are distributed throughout the year, and every student enrolled in the National Center for Homeless Education's McKinney-Vento program receives one. The boxes have shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and a toothbrush.

Last year, the group distributed more than 4,500 kids to students across Middle Tennessee.

This weekend's session will involve preparing between 400 to 500 kits for the upcoming school year.

