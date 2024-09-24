Watch Now
Nashville Community Resource Center job and resource fair

The Nashville Community Resource Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Community Resource Center (CRC) will host its Fall Employment & Resource Fair on Thursday, September 26 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

CRC will have resources that offer legal services through
Justice Bus, help you find housing, help you get your driver's license reinstated, and they will give you fresh food from Second Harvest Mobile Market.

This event's goal is to help bring people who are currently
on community supervision, need assistance, and anyone who has been incarcerated.

The event is being held at 900 Madison Square Madison, TN 37155

No children are permitted. People registered under the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry may not attend this event but can contact 615-770-1835 for assistance with resources and employment.

