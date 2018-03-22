Nashville Company, Clean Eatz, Taking The Guesswork Out Of Meal Prep

Kristen Skovira
11:15 AM, Mar 22, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Planning meals for the week is hard and making sure they're healthy poses even greater challenges. 
Now, there's new Nashville company that's taking the guesswork out of meal-prep. 

Welcome to Clean Eatz. 

Will Russ used to be a Clean Eatz customer out-of-state, but now he's moved to Music City and opened his own location here in Nashville.

There are several ways to adopt the Clean Eatz lifestyle. Customers can join a weekly meal plan, they can stop in the store for grab-and-go options, or stay in the cafe.

Russ said for busy professionals on the go, they've got you covered breakfast, lunch and dinner -- even smoothies and snacks. 

Meal plan pickup day is Monday. If you're looking for extra protein, no-carb or gluten-free options, they can accommodate. For more information click here

