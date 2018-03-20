Nashville Company, Gigamunch, Delivers Authentic International Meals To Your Door

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new Nashville company is helping foodies spice up their weekly menu. Not everyone can travel to exotic places to try new and exciting foods. Now, Gigamunch is helping you take a culinary tour of the world without ever leaving your home.
"Gigamunch is a start-up company that delivers authentic international meals. These meals are designed by immigrants and refugees here in Nashville and they're meant to be a representative of their culture," said Enis Cirak, CEO of Gigamunch.
"I'm originally from Bosnia. My family and I came to Nashville as refugees when I was like five-years-old," Cirak said.
He said so far, Gigamunch has created meals from 30 different countries.
Members sign-up online. Then, once a week, a meal is delivered to your home, along with fun facts about the country -- even a Spotify playlist to help take you away.
"There's 130 languages spoken in Nashville so what we do is by sending you these meals we help you dive into these pockets of culture all around us," he said. "We live in a very beautiful world and if you only get to see one part of it you miss out."
You can get your first dinner free. For more information, click here.