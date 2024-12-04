Nashville confronts hate with “Humans Over Hate” initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nashville, long celebrated for its Southern hospitality and welcoming spirit, is facing a growing challenge as some visitors bring a wave of hate to the city.

In recent months, Neo-Nazi groups have made their presence known, marching through Nashville’s streets and leaving their propaganda scattered throughout neighborhoods.

As tensions rise, many residents are calling for these hate-driven visitors to stay away and for the community to take action.

To confront this rising hate, the Metro Human Relations Commission has launched the “Humans Over Hate” initiative. This campaign, spearheaded by Executive Director Davie Tucker Jr., is an effort to raise awareness, promote understanding, and strengthen Nashville’s commitment to inclusion.

According to Tucker, confronting hate must be a collective effort. “That has to be a communal voice. It can't be me talking. It can't even be the mayor talking. It has to be the community talking,” he said.

The campaign was officially introduced last month during the Inaugural Randy Rayburn Friendsgiving Feast, a gathering designed to unite people across the city.

The initiative aims to foster greater tolerance by reminding residents that they share more in common than they may think, despite differing backgrounds and beliefs.

“We're looking for a place where, even if I don't agree with you, I can be in community with you around our shared goals and our shared needs,” Tucker said.

One of the key programs under the “Humans Over Hate” initiative is “No Hate on My Plate.” This program brings people together around food, hosting monthly community meals across the city. It’s a collaborative effort involving faith communities, local groups, food organizations, and businesses. These gatherings aim to reduce fear, foster connection, and promote inclusion, creating safe spaces for conversation and understanding.

Tucker said, while not everyone may choose to participate, these dinners will always have a seat waiting for anyone who wants to join.

“That community ought to be safe,” he said. “That community ought to provide us with aspirational hopes that are different for each person but also worth fighting for.”

Starting in January, the Metro Human Relations Commission plans to expand these dinners with local faith groups and nonprofit organizations, continuing to provide opportunities for meaningful dialogue and engagement.

To ensure that these efforts lead to tangible change, moderators will document the discussions at each meal and report findings back to the Metro Human Relations Commission.

This feedback will provide valuable insights into the experiences and perceptions of Nashville’s residents, helping to inform the city's broader efforts to address social dynamics and promote inclusivity.

