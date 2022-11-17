Watch Now
Nashville construction site murder suspect arrested in Knox County

WTVF
Posted at 9:24 PM, Nov 16, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man suspected of killing his coworker in a shooting at a Nashville construction site Tuesday afternoon was arrested later Tuesday night.

Metro police report Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez, 42, was working on the fourth floor of a building under construction in the 5800 block of Nolensville Pike when he was shot around 5 p.m.

Suspect Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was seen by a witness running away from the construction site shortly after hearing "several gunshots," authorities said. Izaguerra-Montoya reportedly worked at the construction site, but Tuesday was his day off from work.

An arrest warrant for the murder of Ramirez-Martinez was issued for Izaguerra-Montoya Tuesday evening.

Izaguerra-Montoya was taken into custody Tuesday night by members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office at an interstate weigh station.

Members of the Metro police and detectives worked to find information about Izaguerra-Montoya's white GMC pickup truck that led to his arrest. Izaguerra-Montoya will be returned to Nashville soon.

