Nashville continues search for solutions to help homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro council members are continuing to figure out how the city will get the homeless in Nashville off the streets.

There will be another community meeting Dec. 20 to discuss possible solutions.

The meeting calls on the community to come together to develop both short term and long term solutions to address the issue of outdoor homelessness. It’s happening at the Downtown Nashville Public Library Conference Center from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The last meeting concluded with attendees creating a shortlist of action to push for including opening warming shelters when temperatures dip to 32 degrees, as well as prioritizing the plan to break ground this summer on a 90 unit permanent support housing development downtown.

They also discussed using the Homelessness Impact Division to find temporary housing locations like hotels or places to build pallet housing.