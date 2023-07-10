Nashville continues to attract sporting events with latest Formula 1 announcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teddy's Tavern is located across from Bridgestone Arena, which recently was the site of the NHL Awards and draft.

"During the NHL draft it was probably about a 40% uptick for us," Director of Hospitality, Joe Guerra, said.

But a new event could drive a different fan base into town. Oracle Red Bull Racing will bring the Formula 1 experience to Nashville.

"Bringing more people into downtown, it's going to make every business thrive even more," Guerra said.

The event, hosted by Oracle Red Bull Racing, will offer Formula 1 fans in Nashville a rare opportunity to catch one of the best drivers in action.

"Well there's a lot of similarities," CEO of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Matt Crews, said. "Indy car is more of a domestic series, Formula 1 is the biggest racing series on a global scale."

Eight-time Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo will put on a showrun up and down a temporary track that spans across First and Fifth Avenues.

"The fan base continues to grow," Crews said. "Nashville ranks historically on a weekly basis, you know, the top viewing markets for Indy car and Formula 1."

Crews said it's no surprise organizers chose Nashville for the big showrun.

"You know, Red Bull, if you see what they do on a global scale they bring a party, and to bring a party to a town that really knows how to do it...I think it'll be great," said Crews.

As Nashville becomes known for more than music, Crews said the race is on for the next big event.

"You look at the big events that have come here that will be continuing to come here with a new stadium coming online," he said. "I think for sure, I think the sky is the limit."

The 'showrun' will take place October 14.