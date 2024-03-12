Nashville continues to bounce back four years after the pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the world marks the four-year anniversary of Tennessee's declaration of a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bustling streets of Nashville bear witness to a remarkable resurgence.

Hear from people along Broadway now revisiting the pandemic's changes to the scene in the player above.

What began as a period of uncertainty and worry has transformed into a growth for Music City.

March 12, 2020, a date etched in the memories of Nashvillians as Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order Number 14, plunging the state into emergency mode.

That same day saw the cancellation of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, signaling the start of a tumultuous period that would test the city's spirit.

Leesa LeClaire, president of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association, was running a hotel in those days.

"It was such a sad state of affairs. I remember I was running a hotel back then and I laid off over 100 people in one day. It was tearful and painful," she said.

Indeed, the numbers speak volumes. In 2020, Nashville saw a modest influx of visitors, with just under 9 million arrivals. However, by 2022, that figure had soared to 14 million, surpassing all expectations.

The hotel industry, once on its knees, is now experiencing a renaissance, with close to 10 million rooms sold in 2023 alone.

Fast forward to 2024, and the city stands tall, welcoming visitors with open arms and bustling streets.

"We are so thankful that it's come back in a big way. Yeah, we're really glad," said LeClaire, looking back on the city's remarkable turnaround.

Cassidy Snodgrass, visiting from Texas, reflects on the city's transformation.

"Now post-pandemic life, it’s a lot more of the forefront of our businesses us making sure that people can remain safe. Which is even greater to see now that there are people coming out more," she said.

The economic impact of Nashville's revival cannot be overstated.

In 2020, the city endured a staggering loss of $4.5 billion in visitor spending. However, projections for 2023 paint a vastly different picture, with spending expected to reach $9.3 billion, underscoring the city's remarkable recovery.

From the adoption of QR codes to hand sanitizer stations, Nashville has embraced a new era of safety and innovation.