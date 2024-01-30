Nashville correctional officer charged with aggravated assault, strangulation against inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) correctional officer has been booked on aggravated assault and strangulation charges.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office reports that this stems from a jail-related incident in December involving officer Bryson Hayes.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows the inmate spitting at Hayes twice. After the second time, Hayes reportedly struck the inmate with a closed fist and threw him to the ground before placing him in a chokehold.

Hayes reportedly agreed the action he took was not DCSO approved.

The DCSO Criminal Review Team is reviewing the incident. The inmate involved was cleared by medical.

Hayes is currently on administrative leave pending temporary transfer to a non-public safety position.