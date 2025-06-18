Nashville council approves budget with property tax increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Council approved a $3.8 billion budget for Nashville on Tuesday, maintaining the current property tax rate despite some residents' calls for relief.

Council members chose Budget Chair Porterfield's substitute budget over Mayor Freddie O'Connell's original proposal, though both featured the same combined property tax rate of 2.814.

The approved budget includes increased funding for Metro Schools, fire and police departments, with most of the funding coming from property taxes.

"We're treated as a piggy bank that's bottomless, and we're not, you know, our wages are not really going up. So, if everyone's hitting us, and then our government's hitting us, we're, you know, people are tapped out. So, we're just asking for some relief," said Jason Weakly, chair of GOP Nashville.

Porterfield's budget allocates an additional $8.2 million for city worker wages compared to the mayor's proposal. It also provides an extra $150,000 to the public library system for Nashville After Zone Alliance programs and an additional $75,000 for the Oasis Center.

Mayor O'Connell expressed support for the approved budget in a statement:

"We're moving forward with a common-sense, balanced budget that delivers on the quality schools, reliable services, and safety we all deserve. School performance is up, we're clearing snow faster, responding to emergency calls faster, and better supporting expecting and new parents so newborns get the health care they need to not just survive but thrive in their first year of life. Crime is down. People want to be here, and we want to make it easier to stay. That's much of the work we're going to be leaning into even harder starting today. I'm grateful for the thoughtful work of Chair Porterfield and the Metro Council in passing a fiscally responsible budget that improves the core government services we all rely on."

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Key Investments in the FY2026 Substitute Budget Include: Employee Compensation $8.2 million to increase the Across-the-Board (ATB) Cost of Living Adjustment by 1%, bringing the total to 2% for Metro employees. Maternal Health & Equity $250,000 to expand the Health Department’s Strong Babies initiative.

Supports 10 additional doulas to help address disparities in Davidson County's maternal mortality rate.

Food Assistance & Community Services $200,000 to enhance food access through Social Services.

Expands mobile food pop-ups and provides small home repairs for those in need. Includes $25,000 in direct emergency food support to The Branch.

Youth & Education $150,000 for Nashville After Zone Alliance (NAZA) via the Public Library.

Funds justice-involved youth programs and camp scholarships for students from lower-income families.

$75,000 to support the Oasis Center’s emergency youth shelters via the Office of Homeless Services.

$75,000 for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) through Juvenile Court.

Expands CASA’s capacity by 11%, enabling service for up to 400 children—more than half of all youth in Davidson County foster care.

Affordable Housing Innovation $100,000 to hire a consultant to explore public-private housing partnership models.

Aims to expand Nashville’s affordable housing tools and increase stakeholder collaboration.

Parks & Cultural Investment $88,000 for Shelby Golf Course employees supports under Metro Parks.

$60,000 for a Museum Study to preserve and share Nashville’s unique history.

$25,000 to support Sister Cities student exchange scholarships, making international travel more accessible for youth from underserved communities. Community Safety & Access Development of a Community-Driven Safety Plan under the Health Department.

Flexibility for the Office of Youth Safety to reallocate unused funds from the current fiscal year.

Funding for translation services via the Nashville Fire Department.

Support for Beat of Life, a songwriting-based rehabilitation program for incarcerated individuals.

For more information on the FY2026 budget, residents can visit Nashville.gov/Finance.

This story was reported on-air by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.