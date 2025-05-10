Nashville council members monitor neighborhoods as immigration operations lead to more arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council members in Nashville are stepping up as neighborhood watchdogs amid ongoing state and federal immigration operations that have resulted in more than 100 arrests.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and federal ICE agents have conducted 588 stops for traffic violations in predominantly Spanish-speaking communities since operations began.

"The Immigrant caucus was started a little over a year ago, and it was really to ensure that we were able to speak uniquely to immigrant communities and the issues that they have had," said Terry Vo, council member.

While city officials acknowledge they have limited power to stop the operations, council members are actively patrolling neighborhoods to warn residents about ICE presence.

"We are willing to face the trauma, the terror that's happening in our city, and we will not back down," said Vo.

ICE has arrested 103 people, they say are in the country illegally, including individuals with criminal backgrounds involving drug possession and assault.

Vo agrees that violent criminals should be removed, but argues many of those being stopped are ordinary working people.

"Everyone in our community deserves, you know, due process and deserves to be cared for," said Vo.

The operations are having broader impacts on local businesses and families, according to council members who are now actively monitoring their districts.

"So heartbreaking, heart-wrenching, to hear from our community members, to hear from small business owners, where their employees are not coming to work," said Vo.

Council members say they're focusing on ensuring affected communities know their rights while advocating on their behalf during the ongoing operations.

