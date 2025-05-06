Nashville council members seek answers on law enforcement roles in immigration operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Council members are demanding clarity on which law enforcement agencies participated in recent immigration enforcement operations that have raised concerns throughout Nashville's immigrant community.

While the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) appeared to lead the operation, both Metro Police and Mayor Freddie O'Connell have insisted no local officers took part.

However, some Metro Council members are pushing for transparency and definitive answers.

"Our message today is this: Nashville must be a place of safety, not surveillance, a city that is welcoming and not fearing," said Council member Terry Vo.

Local officials and advocates continue to express distress over what they describe as harm inflicted on the immigrant community during the operations.

"We're extremely devastated. We're also heartened by the support of Nashvillians who come out from all walks of life to support the families who are affected," said Lisa Sherman Luna.

Luna is the executive director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

Immigrant advocacy groups have been providing assistance to families impacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement's joint operation with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

"People were pulled over for broken taillights or tinted windows, who are not putting their blinkers on for very minor incidents, nobody that we have found has been cited for any of those traffic violations. They were simply turned over to ICE and arrested for driving without a license," Luna said.

Metro has sent letters to THP and ICE requesting the names of each person detained and under what charges, and is currently awaiting a response.

While questions persist about Metro Police involvement, both MNPD and the mayor maintain no local officers participated.

Council members, however, want verification.

"Our goal is to suss out and specifically get those particular answers and see what is in place, what communications have taken place, and what have not," said Jeff Preptit, District 25 Council Member.

The Metro Immigrant Caucus has announced a special call Public Health and Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday to clarify roles and responsibilities across federal, state, and local authorities.

"I call on Metro leadership to clarify our city's role, if any, in these operations, and to recommend policies that protect, not endanger our neighbors," said Vo.

The public will have an opportunity to speak during a comment period at Wednesday's Public Health and Safety Committee meeting.

This story was reported and written by Kelsey Gibbsand has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.