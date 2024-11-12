Nashville couple arrested in Clarksville after allegedly killing man in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man and a woman have been arrested after they allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old outside of a rental home in Donelson in August.

Both of those suspects were arrested in Clarksville after a domestic violence call on Sunday. Police say during the call they noticed that 18-year-old Jeremiah Henderson and 20-year-old Markaisha Keal were both wanted in Nashville on outstanding criminal homicide warrants.

Keal was returned to Nashville and booked, but Henderson remains jailed in Montgomery County and will return after his issues in Clarksville are resolved.

They are accused of killing 20-year-old Xavier Johnson back on August 19th. Police say Keal and Johnson were communicating through Instagram and met at an unused short term rental home around 1 o'clock that morning.

Police say she lured him to the back of the home and Jeremiah Henderson shot Johnson multiple times. They then robbed him and left Nashville on a Greyhound bus to Biloxi, Mississippi.

At some point the two returned to Middle TN and were arrested Sunday night.

Keal is being held without bond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.