Nashville couple charged with animal cruelty after dog dies on balcony in extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say A Nashville couple faces animal cruelty charges after their dog was found dead on a balcony during Saturday's extreme heat with no access to food or water..

According to police, Metro Nashville Police officers responded to a call from animal control on Saturday. When they arrived at the location, they found the dog had died after being left on a balcony that was receiving direct sunlight.

Officers noted in the arrest report that temperatures reached 97° on Saturday, and the balcony had been in direct sunlight for several hours before their arrival.

Witnesses told officers they had observed the dog being left on the balcony for "several hours at a time for multiple days and nights without food or water."

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update once we receive more information.

