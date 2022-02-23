Nashville couples spend 'Twos'day getting married

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The date February 22, 2022 carries a different meaning for everyone, but for many, it'll be a "'twos'day" they'll never forget.

"Maybe it just has a nice ring to it? Be hard for you to forget your wedding day with all those twos," said Shelia Dickerson, deputy clerk for the Davidson County Clerk.

Whatever the reason, couples piled into the Davidson County Clerk's office to get married on February 22, 2022.

Depending on who you ask, the date holds several meanings. In numerology, it symbolizes connection, relationships and duality — all of which you could find in line as people received their marriage licenses.

"Usually Valentine's is one of our most booming days but no, this has surpassed that.," Dickerson said.

For Kierra and Justin Berryman, February 22, 2022, was the obvious choice. "Twenty-two is like an angel number, it's spiritual growth and everything that seems to happen important in my life falls on the 22nd or I keep seeing the number 22," said Kierra.

The couple has been together for five years. Kierra is fighting stage four cancer but said she's thankful to do it with her now-husband by her side.

"I told him in the car that by the time we sign this it's going to say 11:22," said Kierra. "We came in here at 11:04, he finished signing at 11:22."

This "'twos'day" may come and go, but for couples like the Berrymans, it's a date that'll be special forever.