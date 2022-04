NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smoke billowed from Castle Power Sports as Nashville and Goodlettsville fire crews fought the blaze.

Crews were dispatched to 2416 Gallatin Pike N for reports of a structure fire. Heavy smoke and flames emerged from the structure. Smoke could be seen as far at Vietnam Veterans Boulevard at Gallatin Pike.

This is an active scene.

There are no injuries to report at this time.