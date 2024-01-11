Nashville crews gear up to treat roads ahead of freezing temperatures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Mid-South braces for an impending arctic blast, concerns arise about the safety of roadways, particularly with freezing temperatures and snowfall in the forecast.

Veteran truck driver Gary Maples, with 34 years of experience behind the wheel, stresses the dangers of icy conditions and urges fellow drivers to exercise caution.

"Snow is fine. It's the ice that you got to worry about. But in snow, just make sure you drive slow. Don't use cruise control. Don't be on your telephone. Pay attention. You're going to go through it just fine," said Maples, drawing attention to the importance of responsible driving in adverse weather.

The Nashville Department of Transportation is actively monitoring the situation and preparing for potential challenges.

Phillip Jones, the assistant director at NDOT, reveals that nearly 30 trucks are on standby to address the 28 routes in Nashville. With an eye on the long-term forecast, the crews plan to apply pre-treatment measures starting Saturday morning.

Jones explains that the initial application will involve laying down brine, a preventive measure.

However, he acknowledges the limitations of brine in extremely low temperatures, and the forecast predicts conditions much colder than its effectiveness threshold.

“The temps are the most concerning thing. So, the goal is as precipitation falls and accumulates on the street that we get it moved off. We need to get to dry asphalt before those temps get down in the teens, and then they're talking about single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday. So, we need to get to a point where we've got the roads clear by that point,” cautions Jones.

NDOT crews will prioritize treating primary routes, including WEGO bus routes and roads leading to hospitals and emergency services. With the community's safety in mind, the department aims to mitigate the impact of the anticipated weather conditions on road safety.