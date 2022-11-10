Nashville CVC sees return of 'Hitmakers' award, recognizing hospitality workers across the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't have to be a celebrity to receive star treatment in Nashville! That's how the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp feels about the guest experience in Music City. They know hospitality employees help make the stay rise to the top of the charts. That's why the CVC is rewarding hard-working and exemplary employees who may go the extra mile for visitors as its monthly "Hitmakers."

"It's a great way for us to recognize exceptional customer service, not just good customer service, exceptional customer service in the hospitality industry," says Deana Ivey, the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

Nashville is known for southern hospitality, it's been named one of America's friendliest cities, and that’s what makes Music City stand out from other destinations. Ivey says hospitality workers are an essential part of Nashville's history and culture.

"We want our visitors to know that when they come to Nashville they're going to be treated the best way possible so these employees mean everything to our industry," she said.

Like live music in Music City, both small and big acts alike are appreciated.

"Bringing back their keys that they left in the taxi or an Uber, or it's somebody's birthday, and they know that when they're checking in so they send the cake to their room," says Ivey. "One visitor — he came in in the middle of the night. He was going to court the next day [and] lost his luggage. So the hotel got him a suit, a tie, shoes [and] everything...the whole nine yards."

It's why Hitmakers has returned after a pandemic hiatus as a way to say... thanks! "During the pandemic tourism just came to a halt. So, all those people lost their jobs," says Ivey. "It's so important to recognize and appreciate them for the job that they do and for them to know it's important. Their work is important.”

Visitors do the nominating, either on the CVC website or on its social media pages. An anonymous committee then selects the monthly winner. The winner receives a certificate and swag bag. It also includes a trip to the annual tourism luncheon, where one overall winner is selected as the annual winner and they can win Titans tickets, Predators tickets and even Southwest Airlines tickets!

“It’s a really big deal!” Ivey said. In a competitive travel landscape, Ivey says Nashville needs to stay a step ahead. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp hopes with the dose of southern hospitality and a helping hospitality industry, Music City remains a hit.

“That first impression makes all the difference, it can make or break their trip... so customer service, special Nashville service, is the key to visitors coming back,” she said.

The visitors who’ve submitted nominations can also win. Their names are put into a pool and one is drawn to win a free trip back to Nashville!

To nominate someone for Hitmakers, visit the Nashville CVC website.