Nashville DA drops charges against singer Chris Young after bar incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville District Attorney has dropped charges against singer Chris Young, according to a memo sent from his office late Friday.

Young was charged this week with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after an incident with an alcohol agent at a bar in Midtown.

Watch the security video in the player above.

"After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed," DA Glenn Funk said in a statement.

Earlier this week, security video surfaced, raising questions about the charges and what really happened.

Originally, Young's attorney Bill Ramsey called for an apology.

But on Friday, he told NewsChannel 5 that they are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing Young of any wrongdoing. They have no plans to sue the Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Commission and just want to put the incident behind them.