Nashville DA reviewing medical examiner findings in death outside Tin Roof

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the medical examiner classified the death of a bar-goer as a homicide, the Nashville District Attorney's Office will now look at the findings before deciding whether to upgrade the criminal charges against a security guard.

Austin Turner died in early 2024 after getting into an altercation with a security guard at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street last month. He suffered a fractured skull after an altercation with Richard Cornelius, who was a security guard at Tin Roof. Cornelius was charged with aggravated assault. Turner's family took him off life support after three weeks.

The DA's office told NewsChannel 5 they will review the case further. It's not clear when Cornelius is due back in court after appearing in May. The original aggravated assault charges were bound over to a grand jury.

Right now, Cornelius is out on bond. The state confirmed he was a licensed security guard at the time of the incident.

During the legislative session, the Turner family petitioned lawmakers to push Dallas' Law further by adding more security surveillance cameras at bars, and extending required training for security guards. His family added they wanted to see more collaboration with police.

Nick Beres contributed to this report.