Nashville DA won't enforce new bathroom sign law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s top prosecutor says he will not enforce a newly enacted law that requires businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms and other facilities associated with their gender identity.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk said Monday that his office will not enforce “transphobic or homophobic laws.” Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the measure into law earlier this month.

“I believe every person is welcome and valued in Nashville. Enforcement of transphobic or homophobic laws is contrary to those values. My office will not promote hate," Funk said in a statement.

The law is the first of its kind to be enacted in the United States. However, questions remain on how it will be enforced throughout the state.

