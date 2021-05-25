Watch
News

Actions

Nashville DA won't enforce new bathroom sign law

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
Amy Allen, the mother of an 8th grade transgender son, speaks after a Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws Friday, May 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Amy Allen
Posted at 9:13 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 22:19:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s top prosecutor says he will not enforce a newly enacted law that requires businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms and other facilities associated with their gender identity.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk said Monday that his office will not enforce “transphobic or homophobic laws.” Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the measure into law earlier this month.

“I believe every person is welcome and valued in Nashville. Enforcement of transphobic or homophobic laws is contrary to those values. My office will not promote hate," Funk said in a statement.

The law is the first of its kind to be enacted in the United States. However, questions remain on how it will be enforced throughout the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast