Nashville Democrats call for a gas tax moratorium to lessen prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville Democrats are calling on Gov. Bill Lee to place a 90-day moratorium on the state's gas tax.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, and Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, delivered their letter to the governor's office Tuesday, but haven't received any feedback.

"We think that everyone in this country and state should be doing their part. But what we are doing today is to place a 90-day moratorium for the collection of gas and diesel taxes," Clemmons said. "It might create a financial sacrifice for the state, but it's for democracy abroad. We stand ready to assist Gov. Lee."

The two Democrats said Lee could do this by executive order, a budget implementation bill or run a stand-alone bill.

"We stand ready to work across the aisle. We support our neighbors abroad. We need to provide some relief to families," Clemmons said.

Right now, the gas tax brings in $900 million to Tennessee. Mitchell said this would place $224 million back in Tennessean's pockets.

"They don't need this extra cost put upon them. It will ease the pain of many Tennesseans. We can afford this," Mitchell said.

If the governor chooses an action, Tennesseans could see gas taxes relieved as soon as next month, which would change the price at the pump.