Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure to launch this Wednesday

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 19, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) will launch this week.

NDOT is Nashville's first-ever department fully dedicated to the Metro area's transportation needs.

During a ceremony on Wednesday, Mayor John Cooper and other community leaders will unveil new signage outside the NDOT offices to mark the official launch of the department.

During his time in office, Mayor Cooper has pushed to create the new department, with millions in the 2022 budget dedicated to solving Nashville's transportation problems. Last December, Metro Council approved a $1.6 billion transportation plan, which includes improvements that will be made in the city over the next 10 years.

