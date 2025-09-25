Nashville developer launches $50K grant program to strengthen neighborhood connections

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Fallon Company, master developer of Nashville's East Bank, has launched a new $50,000 grant program aimed at helping neighbors across Davidson County connect with each other.

The Fallon Community Fund will award grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to registered neighborhood associations, nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations for projects that bring people together. Eligible initiatives include community gatherings, beautification efforts, activation of shared public spaces, and cultural programs.

The program addresses a clear need in the community. According to an Imagine Nashville survey, 72% of residents want to feel more connected to their neighbors but say opportunities are limited.

"We're not able to break ground until next year as we're early on in our process after being selected, but we're excited to put some money towards the community of helping people come together with whether it's events or new places that need renovate, it parks, etc," Ben Farrer, managing director at The Fallon Company, said.

Michael Fallon, CEO of The Fallon Company, said the fund represents more than financial support.

"The Fallon Community Fund is about more than financial support - it's about investing in the people and ideas that make Nashville's neighborhoods strong. Just as we are building connections through our work on the East Bank, we want to empower local leaders across the county to create meaningful experiences, shared spaces, and lasting bonds that reflect the inclusive, connected city of Nashville," Fallon said.

The grant program comes as The Fallon Company prepares to break ground next year on a 300-plus unit fully affordable neighborhood on the East Bank. One-third of units in the affordable buildings will be priced between 61% and 80% of the area median income, with at least 15% of units featuring two bedrooms or larger.

More than 20 organizations have already submitted applications for the community fund. Applications close October 20, and recipients will be announced November 18.

To apply go to: Fallon Community Fund Application .

