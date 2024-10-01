Nashville developer transforms abandoned hotels into affordable housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pressing issue of affordable housing in Nashville has gained renewed focus as community advocates push for more accessible living options in Music City. Responding to these calls, one local developer has taken a significant step by converting abandoned hotels into permanent housing units.

Karen Brimer is one of the first residents to move into Wallace Studios, a newly transformed apartment complex that offers fully furnished units complete with kitchens and bathrooms.

“Since the day they opened, I was the first person who moved in,” Brimer said.

She is thankful after finally having a stable home after years of living in and out of shelters, including the Mission.

“God, I love this place. I love this place,” she said.

The visionary behind this project is Adam Rosenberg, founder of AGB Real Estate. His team has successfully repurposed the once-abandoned motel into homes for over 130 individuals, many of whom have experienced homelessness, live with disabilities, or are aging out of the foster care system.

Inspired by former Mayor Cooper's $50 million housing initiative, Rosenberg quickly reached out to the Metro Development and Housing Agency and his network to bring this vision to life.

"The rent is dictated by HUD, what's called the fair market rent. For Davidson County, that’s $1,400, and it includes fully furnished units and all utilities, along with peer support and security,” he said.

Wallace Studios is just one of several permanent supportive housing projects undertaken by AGB Real Estate.

The former HomeTowne Studios on Murfreesboro Pike has been transformed into GreenView Apartments, set to provide similar supportive living arrangements.

“It was an emotional time,” Rosenberg said. “People who have struggled for months, if not years, whether on the street or in difficult situations, are now able to move into a safe community and call their unit home.”

Karen is full of joy knowing she has her own space.

“It's mine. I can do what I want with it, how I want to, and it's been a good thing,” she said.

Additionally, AGB Real Estate has also revamped the old Rodeway Inn into Hermitage Studios, a housing development aimed at local workers, such as servers and airport staff.

Rosenberg says they are in the process of converting other properties into affordable housing for families.

