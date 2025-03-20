Nashville doctor says colorectal screenings moved up in age to 45

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on cancers of the large and small intestines.

Cancer in those organs impacts hundreds of thousands of people each year, including a growing number of young people. We spoke with one of our area's leading experts on the disease about why getting screened for the disease is key.

"This is a largely preventable cancer any screening is better than no screening," Dr. Cathy Eng, David H. Johnson Endowed Chair in Surgical and Medical Oncology at the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.

Dr. Eng says the new standard screening age for colorectal cancer is 45 years old, down from 50 years old.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me newsroom@newschannel5.com.