Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville doctor says colorectal screenings moved up in age to 45

Colon Cancer Screening
AP
FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier, at age 45 instead of waiting until they're 50, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, released on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)
Colon Cancer Screening
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on cancers of the large and small intestines.

Cancer in those organs impacts hundreds of thousands of people each year, including a growing number of young people. We spoke with one of our area's leading experts on the disease about why getting screened for the disease is key.

"This is a largely preventable cancer any screening is better than no screening," Dr. Cathy Eng, David H. Johnson Endowed Chair in Surgical and Medical Oncology at the Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.

Dr. Eng says the new standard screening age for colorectal cancer is 45 years old, down from 50 years old.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

Fundraising efforts are underway in Brownsville and Nutbush, TN to build a statue for a major superstar who was raised there, Anna Mae Bullock. You probably know her by her stage name, Tina Turner. I was a huge fan of Tina and glad to see efforts are underway to showcase more of her ties to West Tennessee.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community