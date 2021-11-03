Nashville duo arrested for seven robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Detectives arrested two suspects for their suspected involvement in a total of seven separate hold-ups in Hermitage and south Nashville parking lots.

Authorities arrested David Miller Jr. and Sarah Buher, both 31.

Each is charged with Tuesday’s 12:50 a.m. robbery in the parking lot of 991 Thompson Place. Police said the victim reported when he refused to give the pair a ride, Miller pulled out a handgun and ordered the victim out of his grey 2011 Nissan Maxima. He complied. Miller and Buher fled in the car.

Later that day at 5 p.m. they allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint in a gas station parking lot at 1330 Vultee Boulevard before fleeing in the stolen Nissan Maxima.

In the evening, a man reported he was parked in the lot on Linbar Drive when the suspects pulled up next to him in the Maxima. He said that Miller got out of the car, opened the victim’s vehicle’s door, struck him with a pistol and stole his wallet.

Early Wednesday, detectives spotted the suspect Nissan Maxima and attempted to stop the car. The driver fled, wrecking in the 1300 block of Vultee Boulevard. Miller and Buher were both inside the vehicle and taken into custody. During interviews, Miller admitted his involvement, police said. Miller was in possession of the Linbar Drive victim’s wallet. Recovered from the vehicle were several baggies of white rocks believed to be crack cocaine.

Additionally, Miller is charged with the Oct. 24 robbery of a man in a convenience store parking lot on Park Plus Boulevard. Both Miller and Buher are charged with the Sept. 17 hold-up of a man in the parking lot of the Hermitage Inn at 4144 Lebanon Pike.

Miller is presently charged with five counts of aggravated robbery, felony drug possession and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $435,000 bond. Buher is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and felony drug possession. Her bond is set at $350,000.