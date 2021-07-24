Nashville Electric Service offers tips to keep your house cool, bills under control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With temperatures heading into the 90s for the summer, the Nashville Electric Service is offering some energy-saving tips to help customers keep their bills under control.

To keep hot air out and cool air in, use caulk or weather strips to create strong seals on doors. To raise your thermostat to four degrees, use a fan in the house and turn it off when you leave the room. With the heat rising, also close the curtains to prevent the temperature to increase while you're at home.

Clean out the AC unit and make sure the outside AC is free of debris. Be sure to also schedule regular maintenance for it. If you leave for an extended period of time, turn off your water heater and all electronics such as your TV and video game consoles.

