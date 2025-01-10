Nashville Electric Service prepares ahead of storm to prevent outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Between grocery shopping and running errands, many people were out and about making their final preparations ahead of the storm on Thursday.

Nashville Electric Service is letting people know there are some things you may want to do Thursday night at home just in case the power goes out.

NES is urging folks to charge up their cell phones or computers and make sure they've got blankets and batteries.

Leaders with NES said during storms the main cause of power outages comes from falling trees.

According to Brent Baker with NES, ice build-up is more likely to cause outages than snowfall.

Baker said there's a year-round tree trimming plan to minimize the risk of outages, but NES is also adding some staff members in the coming days to address any outages that may happen.

"We'll hold them overnight and make sure we are prepared for that restoration more quickly, and then throughout the storm, we'll make sure we have enough extra people to respond quickly and in force," said Brent Baker, Vice President and Chief Customer and Innovation Officer for Nashville Electric Service.

According to Baker, NES has a policy to stop any service disconnections for unpaid bills when the temperature drops below 32 degrees for 24 hours, that will be place in place for the next several days.

If you experience at outage you can report it by calling 615-736-6900.

Click here for more information from Nashville Electric Service.

NewsChannel 5 also reached out to Piedmont Natural Gas for comment, they provided the following statement.

Piedmont Natural Gas is monitoring forecasts and crews are prepared for the winter weather in Tennessee. Piedmont is committed to the safe and reliable operation of its system which is monitored 24/7. We are ready to respond quickly and safely if any weather-related challenges occur.

