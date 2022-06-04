Watch
Nashville elementary students preparing for CMA Fest performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of 10 students at Mt. View Elementary School will have the chance to hop on stage next week at CMA Fest.

"We are really excited," teacher Danielle Taylor said. "This is kind of what we work toward, that when you are working with students and getting them to sing and perform and providing these opportunities for them that are sometimes a once in a lifetime kind of thing, that makes the kids excited, and we are ready to go."

The students will perform Jimmie Allen next Thursday at FanFair X.

