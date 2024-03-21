Nashville Elvis Festival kicks off today to celebrate Elvis' legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elvis fans from around the world are coming to Middle Tennessee for the Elvis Festival!

The 4-day festival kicks off today at Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin. It is the 8th celebration of the event in Middle Tennessee. This year’s festival consists of 10 shows, and 3 late night parties which have become a Nashville tradition.

Tom Brown will host and produce the event.

This year’s show highlights include a 50th anniversary recreation of the “Elvis as Recorded on Stage in Memphis, Tennessee” album, career retrospective “The Elvis Story,” fan favorite “Elvis Gospel Live” and much more.

Organizers say the event will bring in special guests and 30 of the best Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. There will be an Ultimate Tribute Artist Contest, with the winner moving on to Graceland's Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal & Finals in Memphis during Elvis Week each August.

21 contestants have been hand-selected from around the world and invited to compete in Nashville, coming from Japan, England, Chile, Brazil, Norway, Germany and all over the USA.

Tickets are on sale here.