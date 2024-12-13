Nashville Embraer crew donates 177 bikes to Toys for Tots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are certain jobs that just carry so much responsibility. Bill Elliott has one of those jobs.

"On a day to day basis, we've got a multitude of mechanics that come in," Bill said walking through a hangar.

He's a project manager for Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services.

"Our main focus is preventative maintenance for the regional aircraft," he explained. "The flying public depends on us to come together, do everything exactly right and do everything by the book."

Bill's doing that careful work with a close team.

"We've got Eddie," Bill continued, walking over to one of his co-workers.

"Eddie, how long you been here?"

"About 10 years."

"Yup. Me and him have been here about the same time."

Bill knew his team would be up for doing something good for people during this time of year. He'll tell you his team did not disappoint.

"In 10 days, my team, my crew, my family, we were able to donate enough bikes to reach a goal of 177 bikes," he said.

The bikes donated by Embraer staff are now headed for Toys for Tots, the program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

"That's kids that get to wake up to something that may have been on their Christmas list," Bill said. "That's parents that don't have to worry about buying that bike and spend that money somewhere else. To be able to give back to the Nashville community, it's just amazing."

