Nashville Emergency Management on 'heat patrol' as weather heats up in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As sweltering heat conditions continue across Middle Tennessee this week the Nashville Office of Emergency Management is stepping in to keep you and your loved ones safe. The office says they're doing heat patrols all this week.

Middle Tennessee is under a Heat Advisory every day through Friday due to heat indexes around 107 degrees.

OEM members will be driving around Nashville to hand out waters and provide transportation, to anyone who needs it, to their extreme weather shelters.

It's a service the group says is vital for those may be more vulnerable to these dangerous conditions like older adults and children.

The Emergency Management team noted that they have protocol to activate mobile or stationary cooling stations if the heat index reaches 110 degrees for a prolonged period of time. The plan can be activated if they get several heat related illness calls.

Nashville Electric Service is stepping in as well. They won't disconnect your power this week if your behind on your bills.

All in all, public safety is the biggest factor for these efforts. The Office of Emergency Management says they're on standby for anyone who needs help or a cool place to stay safe.