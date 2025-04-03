Nashville emergency managers said tornado sirens experienced 'issues'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said tornado warnings for the outside sirens had issues Thursday night for the extended threat of severe weather.

OEM said the batteries were drained after the sirens went off multiple times from warnings from the National Weather Service.

"Once the batteries drained the sirens stopped sounding" emergency mangers said in a press release. "In areas where there were power outages, the sirens did not start to recharge until electricity was restored. The power has been restored to those sites."

One siren, Siren #51 Parmer Park on Leake Avenue, had a communications failure. A repair team will need to visit the site to repair that siren. OEM said there is not an estimate of when that will happen.

As a reminder, outdoor tornado sirens are not meant to be heard inside your home.

