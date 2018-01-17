Nashville Emergency Overflow Shelter Opens As Temps Plunge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An emergency overflow shelter has opened in Nashville for those needing a warm place during these dangerously cold temperatures.

Room In The Inn was at capacity Tuesday but started shuttling people to the Nashville Rescue Mission, which extended its hours. No one will be turned away.

Metro will keep the Fairgrounds location open until 10 a.m., with transport to day shelters beginning at 8 a.m.

The Cold Weather Community Response is operating at a level 4, meaning the overflow shelter at the Nashville Fairgrounds is also open.

With today's sub-freezing temps, Central Precinct officers are making a special effort to check on the homeless and offer rides to warm shelters. Since Dec. 7, MNPD officers have made 2,217 cold weather checks on individuals; 460 of them have accepted transports to shelters. pic.twitter.com/69T98xYsda — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 16, 2018

It also means Metro Police are out checking on the homeless and offering rides to some of these shelters. Since December 7, Metro officers have made more than 2,200 cold weather checks on individual, but only about a fifth of them have actually accepted transportation to shelters.

The police chopper has been spending some time each night flying over homeless camps making sure no one is left behind.