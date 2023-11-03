Nashville encouraging your input for infrastructure upgrades in first city-wide Participatory Budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are there any changes you would you like to see in your community? You can vote on what projects you would like to see the city move forward with in the first city-wide Participatory Budget.

There are 35 projects on the ballot including pedestrian safety improvements, traffic calming measures on roads across Davidson County, updates to parks and even placing historic markers to highlight African American history of the Belmont South area.

The projects with the most votes will be funded.

Anyone 14 years or older who lives in Nashville is eligible to vote.

Last year more than 3,000 people voted in the Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory budget and it led to 11 infrastructure projects. Those projects included calming traffic measures in north Nashville, upgrades to roads like speed cushions and beautification improvements to parks.

Over the past 2 years the funds were $2 million and limited to a certain area. This year, this effort is city wide and $10 million is up for grabs.

People can vote for up to 5 projects, but the deadline to vote is November 30th, so you may want to get started sooner rather than later. The results will be announced in December. You can go to any library to vote or you can vote online.

