Nashville Entrepreneur Center to honor leaders during 2022 NEXT Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's entrepreneurs are being honored during the Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2022 NEXT Awards Monday night. The ceremony will honor a new class of business leaders into the 2022 Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

It's happening at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 5:30 p.m.

This year’s class includes: André Prince, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken, Amy Kurland, founder of Bluebird Café, Mike Shmerling, Nashville businessman and investor and Steve Turner, founder of MarketStreet Equities Company and developer who spearheaded The Gulch project.

Amazon is serving as the presenting sponsor for this year’s awards, which is something the Nashville Entrepreneur Center is excited about.

They said the partnerships only amplify their efforts to support Nashville’s emerging entrepreneurs and innovation throughout the city.

Aside from the Hall of Fame, 16 awards will be presented throughout the night including Emerging Entrepreneur of 2022 and Startup of 2022.

Those involved hope this only continues to create and support opportunities for growing businesses.