Nashville experiences first case of omicron variant

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Posted at 5:07 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 18:11:53-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department reports the first confirmed case of the omicron variant among a Nashville resident.

The case had recently returned from a trip to South Africa and was tested shortly after starting to feel symptoms. The case experienced mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. The individual had been vaccinated and received a booster dose.

The public health community continues to learn more about the omicron variant as part of COVID-19 research. More specific mitigation and prevention recommendations will be made as more is known about it.

While the news of the confirmed Omicron case is concerning, the current issue facing Nashville continues to be the delta variant, MPHD leaders said in a release.

The Metro Public Health Department continues to urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to consider doing so. Those who are eligible to receive a booster dose are encouraged to schedule their dose as soon as possible. The CDC recommends all people wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The Shelby County Health Department reported two cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Saturday, the first confirmed cases in the state of Tennessee.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said they expected the variant to appear in Tennessee, as it was already in 19 other states.

