Nashville Fair kicks off at The Fairgrounds on September 9

Thirty-thousand people expected at weekend events at Fairgrounds Nashville
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:53:19-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The inaugural Nashville Fair is set to kick off in September at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

The fair, which goes for ten days gives attendees a chance to enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more! While this is the first year for the event, the location has the history of hosting the Tennessee State Fair for more than a century.

It will be held at the new Fairgrounds expo center from September 9 through 18.

A four-day food and music festival will run from September 12 through 15 and on the 17th, there will be a Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway race. Both of these events are free with fair admission.

Tickets are available online and at the gate.

