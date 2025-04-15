Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway season opener set for this weekend after delays due to severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buckle up! The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is having their season opener this weekend after initially postponing the event earlier this month.

The new date for the event is because of back-to-back severe weather events the last few weeks.

The U.S. Legends Spring Nationals will compete Friday, April 18, followed by the local divisions on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. This will be their 121st season of racing. The event will feature racing for the US Legends, Pro Late Models, and Street Stocks.

Tickets are available for all events except the Rackley Battle of Broadway event as well as the All American 400 weekend. Those tickets will go on sale in the future.

Click hereto learn more about the event and how to get tickets.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.