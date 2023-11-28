Nashville families facing homelessness granted new homes within 100 days from Safe Haven Family Shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new challenge to fight homelessness in Nashville has put 100 families in new homes within 100 days.

The Safe Haven Family Shelter partnered with the United Way of Greater Nashville and multiple other organizations across Nashville to reach this goal.

While they are proud of the work they’re doing to help those in need, they say they’re not slowing down anytime soon as the need for housing continues to grow in the city.

Families face so many challenges to keep a roof over their heads due to inflation, rising housing costs and more.

Almost 3,000 Nashville households have been served with eviction notices since September 1st. With almost 500 families on Nashville's list for housing support, this shelter says their services are needed now more than ever.

Since late August, more than 30 local nonprofit organizations have been working with Safe Haven and United Way of Greater Nashville to hold a 100-day challenge to serve 100 families experiencing homelessness. This week they announced they beat that goal with 9 days to spare, so essentially, they're going above and beyond.

In 2022, the Safe Haven Family Shelter served 320 families. In 2021, they helped 265. Now, the shelter is on track to serve a record number of families this year.

They say they can’t do this work without the help of donors and volunteers. They say it's not easy work, but it's life changing. Efforts are underway now to ensure that vital funding remains available past September 2024 so this work can continue to keep families out of homelessness with a place to call home.