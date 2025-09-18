Nashville families mourn several pedestrian hit-and-run victims in devastating month

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Three families are mourning their loved ones after a series of pedestrian hit-and-run crashes that have shaken Nashville this month.

The most recent tragedy occurred when investigators say a 67-year-old man was killed after a car struck him on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard at 17th Avenue North. Police are searching for the driver of a black Jeep who fled the scene.

Just six days earlier, another driver left the scene of a hit-and-run but later turned themselves in. That crash killed a North Carolina man crossing 4th Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard. That same night, a Dodge Charger struck and killed a pedestrian along Haywood Lane.

The heartbreaking trend resonates deeply with Nashville couple Darlett and Ernie Sowers, who lost their son in a similar crash in 2020.

Darlett and Ernie Sowers carry the pain no parent should endure — the loss of their son, 36-year-old Timothy Joshua "Josh" Sowers, who was struck and killed while crossing Luna Drive and Antioch Pike in October 2020.

"Having a child die, no matter how old they are, is a pain that no one needs to feel," Darlett Sowers said.

The driver stopped and called 911, but it was too late.

"I can say there's nothing worse than getting that phone call and saying, 'They're here at the hospital,'" Ernie Sowers said.

Nearly five years later, the pain remains — but the Sowers have turned grief into advocacy.

"I feel like it's releasing some of the hurt," Ernie Sowers said.

"But also, we want people to know what the consequences are if you hit somebody and you run, because if you leave that accident site, it's going to be worse off for you in the long run."

With several pedestrian deaths reported this month, they want families to know they're not alone.

"Every time we hear on the news that another pedestrian has been killed or a bicyclist has been hit and killed, it kinda...pulls the scab off because we know now there's another family that's going to be going through what we've been going through," Darlett Sowers said.

Earlier this week, Metro Police reported 12 pedestrian deaths so far this year — down from 22 this time last year. In all of 2024, there were 33.

Darlett and Ernie now stand with Families for Safe Streets, part of Walk Bike Nashville.

"We want drivers to know you're the one that is in control, hopefully, of that potentially lethal weapon," Darlett Sowers said.

The same spot where Josh was killed claimed another life — a cyclist in May. A white bicycle now marks the place.

Soon, new signs will go up where walkers and cyclists have been hit and killed. Darlett and Ernie say they will help any family in need of a sign.

This story was reported on-air and written by reporter Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.