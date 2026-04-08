Nashville family demands justice after devastating hit-and-run leaves 41-year-old man in a deep coma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 41-year-old man remains in a coma after a hit-and-run in Nashville, leaving his family searching for answers and accountability.

Ronnie "Tony" Wilson was crossing Lafayette Street near Fairfield Avenue just after 6:15 a.m. on March 27 when police say a black Mercedes SUV hit him and kept going.

"I was speechless. I couldn't believe it; that people are so insensitive to a human being," said the victim's sister, Clarice Wilson.

He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with devastating injuries.

"Everything's broke. His head was split open. He has a neck fracture. His right scapula is broken. Both legs are broke," Wilson said.

Tony Wilson is the only boy among five sisters. His family describes him as full of life and the kind of man who knows everybody.

"Tony is funny, Tony pretty much ... Tony’s gonna do what Tony wants to do," said Wilson.

His family is holding onto hope at his bedside, praying for him to wake up.

"We still don’t know what quality of life he will have if, if and when, he does wake up."

Metro Nashville Police say they have identified the driver and expect warrants soon, but Wilson's family says they have yet to hear from a detective.

"The sensitive part to me about this situation is going day to day, not knowing, and so that’s what breaks your heart," sister. Sherry Hill said.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle should have damage near the windshield and is missing its front emblem. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime.

Just days later, two more people were killed in a hit-and-run at the same intersection on Easter Sunday.

"It just broke my heart all over again, and those families are speaking out. My heart goes out to those families," a sister said.

Lawmakers in Tennessee are pushing to strengthen penalties for hit-and-run drivers, targeting those who leave victims behind.

For Tony Wilson's sisters, the fight is about accountability, answers, and justice.

"Just come forth. What you did is what you did, but to leave a life lying in a street, lifeless. He was lifeless. Just come forth," Hill said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.