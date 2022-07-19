Nashville family offers cash reward for information in fatal hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In three months since his death, Anthony Pompa's family is now looking for answers, offering up a cash reward to someone who can provide details about the hit-and-run.

It's been three months since Anthony Pompa was killed walking down Dickerson Pike.

The driver who hit Pompa never stopped.

Metro Nashville Police crash investigators are working to identify the driver involved in the April 1 fatal hit and run on Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive that killed Pompa.

"You would haven’t anything negative to say about Anthony; he was always happy-go-lucky — loved his nieces and nephews. Just a joy to be around, and hilarious," said Bill Oppenheimer, the victim's brother.

Pompa was an uncle, brother, son and friend.

His life ended at just 43.

"We firmly believe there's more than that driver that knows something. So that's why my family has offered a $10,000 reward for the conviction of somebody for vehicular homicide," said Oppenheimer.

Police said a surveillance photo has the picture of the car that hit Anthony.

It's a black Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag Q0NH76

The Malibu sustained damage to the front passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror.

Oppenheimer wants justice for his younger brother and their family.

"I understand accidents happen. That's not where my animosity or anger lies. It's with somebody who left him there to suffer for who knows how long."

Dickerson Pike is one of Nashville's most dangerous streets.

Pedestrian safety advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville says in the area of Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane there have been 22 pedestrian crashes between 2018 and 2021.

Four of the 22 have been serious injury crashes, and 5 were fatalities.

"I'm never going give up... our family's never going to give up. We're just looking for somebody to help with the information that they know to come forward and help us get some closure," Oppenheimer said.

Anyone with information on the Malibu or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.