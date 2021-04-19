Nashville fans turn out to celebrate annual Sci-Fi convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Sci-Fi fans filled a Nashville hotel for an annual convention. The "Imperial Commissary Collectors Convention" was held this weekend inside the Sheraton Hotel downtown.

Fans were excited to dress in costume, meet celebrities, and even enjoy on-site gaming.

The man behind the convention, Michael Havens, tells us more than 5,700 visitors came out to add vintage and modern toys to their collections, and celebrate all things Sci-Si. "We've all been stuck at home for about a year and a half and it's been crushing a lot of spirits out there and we just wanted to give a little bit of hope and rebellions are built on hope so it's a wonderful thing," he said.

This was the third year of the ICCC and they're looking forward to growing in years to come.